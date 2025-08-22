SHOCKING: Imran Khan recalls the time when his script was PLAGIARIZED: “I was powerless; they didn’t know about my family; to them, I was just a kid off the street”

A big fear that plagues scriptwriters in our industry is that someone might plagiarize their script. Believe it or not, Imran Khan also went through a similar turmoil way back in 2005. The actor spoke about it in detail in an interview with Planet Bollywood.

SHOCKING: Imran Khan recalls the time when his script was PLAGIARIZED: “I was powerless; they didn’t know about my family; to them, I was just a kid off the street”

Imran Khan began by saying, “The incident about me taking a script to a channel and it getting stolen happened in early 2005. In the aftermath of that, I found I was completely powerless and could not catch hold of the guys who did this to me. I had gone into this meeting. It had been set up through contacts. These people had no context of my family relationships or background. To them, I was just a kid off the street. That is why they felt comfortable enough to lift my script. I was helpless and could not hold them accountable. I was very upset about it. If I had some name or recognition of my own, they might not have done this. To what extent that is true is a debatable point. I was 22 at that point.”

Imran Khan further said, “I had spent a few months roaming the city and trying to find a position as an AD (assistant director). I had met a few people. One guy was working in the production department. He reached out to me and said that Abbas Tyrewala is making a film, and they are looking for new faces. They want you to come and audition for a part. I was aware of Abbas as I had seen his name on the credits of a few films I had liked. I had particularly appreciated his work as a lyricist. He had written lyrics for some songs I thought were very good. He had done some amount of screenwriting by then also. Since I recognized his name, I decided to meet him. We hit it off well in the very first meeting. I screen-tested for the part. Nandini Shrikent was the casting director of the film.”

The film in question was Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008), which became his debut film.

