Prime Video has announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Maddock Films, giving the platform worldwide exclusive streaming rights to eight upcoming titles. As part of the deal, the films will be available to Prime members across more than 240 countries and territories shortly after their theatrical release.

The new post-theatrical licensing deal makes Prime Video the exclusive streaming home for films from Maddock’s popular horror-comedy universe releasing between 2025 and 2027. This includes Thama, along with two other titles yet to be announced. Following the success of Stree 2, which performed strongly both in theatres and on streaming, Prime Video aims to further expand the reach and fandom of these upcoming films worldwide.

The slate also features Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, which is scheduled to release in theatres on 29 August 2025. Other titles include Shiddat 2 and Badlapur 2, continuations of two successful franchises. The collaboration further covers Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda, along with additional projects that will be announced later.

The collaboration builds on Prime Video’s ongoing association with Maddock Films, which has previously brought titles like Stree 2, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Stree, and others to the platform. It also follows the success of their co-production Bhool Chuk Maaf, which released theatrically before streaming on Prime Video, as well as the Original series Jee Karda.

Dinesh Vijan, CEO & founder, Maddock Films, said, “We’ve always believed in telling stories that surprise, entertain, and resonate—and in working with partners who share that belief. Prime Video has consistently championed cinema that transcends languages, geographies, and formats. From our horror-comedy universe to our most beloved franchises, our endeavour has always been to create worlds that audiences love to revisit. This strategic long-term post-theatrical licensing deal is a natural extension of our shared vision: to take Indian storytelling to a truly global stage. We’re excited that these films will now continue their journey beyond theatres on Prime Video, reaching an even wider audience across the world.”

“We are thrilled to expand our strategic collaboration with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films to continue delivering on our promise of bringing compelling stories to audiences across the world. This multi-film slate not only builds on the unique and wildly popular horror-comedy universe and franchise sequels but also brings in a distinctive blend of creative originality and fresh storytelling that is synonymous with Maddock. We look forward to entertaining our customers with the post-theatrical premieres of some of India’s most eagerly awaited films,” said Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India. “At Prime Video, we have consistently worked towards expanding the reach of Indian movies, not just deep within India but also globally by taking them to geographies much beyond the scope of other mediums.”

