At the ‘It Starts Here’ event, Prime Video unveiled the first look of System, an upcoming series headlined by Sonakshi Sinha. Presented as a video teaser, the first glimpse introduces the tone of a courtroom drama that explores questions around power and justice.

System first look out: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika headline courtroom drama on Prime Video, watch

The teaser offers a brief but engaging look into the world of the series, centring on two women from contrasting backgrounds. Sonakshi Sinha plays Neha Rajvansh, a privileged public prosecutor, while Jyotika essays the role of Sarika Rawat, a courtroom stenographer who comes from a modest background. Their lives intersect in unexpected ways, setting the stage for a story where personal choices and professional duties begin to overlap.

The narrative focuses on how power influences the idea of truth within the legal system. As Neha and Sarika navigate their roles, the line between right and wrong begins to blur, raising questions about what justice truly means to them. The teaser hints at internal conflicts and shifting dynamics that could shape the larger storyline.

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Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, System is produced by Baweja Studios, with Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Smitha Baliga on board as producers. The story and screenplay have been written by Harman Baweja and Arun Sukumar, with additional screenplay by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Tasneem Lokhandwala. Dialogues are by Akshat Ghildial.

The series also features Ashutosh Gowariker in a key role, adding further depth to the cast.

With its focus on courtroom dynamics and layered characters, System is positioned as a character-driven drama within Prime Video’s 2026 lineup. More details regarding the release date and additional cast are expected to be announced in the coming months.

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