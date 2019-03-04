Prernaa Arora’s fraudulent financial dealings exposed

Producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment has been entangled in a financial mess after cases of money laundering, fraud and defaulting were registered against her. Arora has been under arrest and in the latest news, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a charge sheet against her where her scam has been exposed. The authorities claim that Prernaa’s bank account has many discrepancies and some of them are: Erratic shopping bills to the tune of Rs 5 crores, a purchase of a bungalow worth Rs 8 crores in Khandala through Suneil Shetty’s real estate company, and she trying to pass off a fake transaction of Rs 1.5 crores which was earlier made to actor Amitabh Bachchan, to a director she owed money. Also, she still owes money to retailers for the personal shopping made with the money received after duping directors, producers with illegal deals.

Prernaa’s offences came to light after film financier Vashu Bhagnani took a legal action against KriArj and Prernaa for duping him in a fraudulent deal. After Prernaa, her mother Protima Arora and partner Arjun A Kapoor were nabbed too. Prernaa’s bail has been rejected as the investigation is still on.

Prernaa was hailed as a credible woman producer not too long ago after her movies Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rustom and Pad Man got critical acclaim. But things got ugly after cases of her fraudulent transactions came to light.

