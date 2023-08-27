Sunny Deol responds to criticism about Gadar 2 being anti-Pakistan: “People in both countries are like let it all go, we are normal humans on both sides”

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are back on the big screen with the latest release, Gadar 2. The film, helmed by Anil Sharma, also stars Utkarsh Sharma. It has entered the Rs. 400 Crores Club at the Indian box office. Till now, the film has collected Rs. 439.95 crores. However, in a recent conversation, the actor was asked about the ongoing criticism that the movie allegedly perpetuates anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim agenda.

In conversation with BBC Asian Network, Sunny was asked about how the film has been considered ‘anti-Pakistani’. The actor said that both countries have “hatred among one another” since the partition. “I think people in both countries are like let it all go, we are normal humans on both sides,” he said in Punjabi. He added that a story has to have a villain and a hero.

“But throughout the film, whenever I have portrayed any character, I have never run anyone down. I don’t believe in that. Even Tara Singh is not that kind of person, not that kind of character. And I believe in such cinema,” he added.

“But we need to look at cinema, it’s not trying to affect this side or that side. That’s not what we are. We are global, we are for everyone. It’s only when it’s read and spoken by a certain sectors of people, then that thoughts come in time. Majority don’t do that, it’s a handful of people. That’s when the wave comes,” he added.

When asked about the religious imagery around the villain of Gadar 2 when the current climate has been very disturbing, he said, “Don’t take these films so seriously. There’s so much rubbish happening on digital and even news channels. Cinema comes for entertainment.” However, Deol said that movies have a certain exaggeration to make them look good or bad.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and it also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur and Manish Wadhwa.

