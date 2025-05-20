Preity Zinta also criticized news channels for using these altered images in their reports, calling out the spread of fake news.

Actress Preity Zinta is upset over fake pictures circulating on social media that show her with Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi. She expressed surprise that people are believing these false images. On Monday, videos and photos surfaced online showing Vaibhav meeting Preity in Jaipur, including one where she is seen talking to and hugging him, with claims that it was taken at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. After the picture of her hugging Vaibhav gained significant attention, Preity took to social media to clarify that the images were fake.

Preity Zinta slams fake news over morphed images with 14-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Reposting a news article with the altered image, Preity Zinta wrote, “This is a morphed image and fake news. Am so surprised now news channels are also using morphed images and featuring them as news items.” She shared another link to a regional news report on the same video and commented, “Fake news with morphed image.”

This is a morphed image and fake news. Am so surprised now news channels are also using morphed images and featuring them as news items ! — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 20, 2025

Earlier on Monday, the official Rajasthan Royals' X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video of Preity meeting Vaibhav, with the caption, “Flex levels at school: Vaibhav Suryavanshi.”

The video shows Preity conversing with Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal before stepping aside and saying, “Nice meeting you.” She then tells Shashank Singh that she wants to meet the 14-year-old Vaibhav, saying, “Come, let’s go say hi to him.”

Preity Zinta approached Vaibhav, and they had a brief conversation. After their chat, Vaibhav shook her hand. However, the video shared by the franchise does not show Preity hugging Vaibhav.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a 14-year-old cricketer playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. Hailing from Maharashtra, he has already impressed many with his exceptional talent at such a young age. Both fans and coaches have high hopes for him, considering him a future star. His recent meeting with actress Preity Zinta during a match gained significant attention, further boosting his popularity.

Also Read : Preity Zinta responds to Bollywood celebrities silence on Pahalgam attack: “People process things differently”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.