Actress Pratibha Ranta has addressed recent reports linking her to the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu film Dear Comrade opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, urging fans and media outlets to hold off until an official announcement is made. The star’s clarification comes amid widespread speculation that she and Chaturvedi could headline the project after Dharma Productions acquired remake rights.

Pratibha Ranta REACTS to rumours of headlining Dear Comrade Hindi remake: “Wait for official confirmation”

Taking to her Instagram story on January 2, 2026, Ranta asked social-media pages to stop circulating unverified details that create confusion about her involvement. “With due respect, I kindly request all media pages to please refrain from posting or circulating any unverified information and wait for an official announcement,” she wrote. “This has been happening with me for quite some time now, with several projects that I am not associated with, which often leads to unnecessary confusion.”

She continued with a message of gratitude for her followers’ support, emphasising her desire for clear and accurate information. “I would truly appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and continued support in this matter,” Ranta added, signalling a careful approach as rumours swirl online.

Pratibha Ranta first drew attention with her performance in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, where her screen presence garnered praise from audiences and critics alike. She is also slated to appear in The Revolutionaries, an adaptation of Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

