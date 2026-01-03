Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production powerhouse Excel Entertainment has entered into a strategic partnership with Hollywood giant Universal Studios, signalling a new phase of global collaboration and scale-up for Indian content. Universal Studios has acquired a minority stake in Excel, while the larger share remains with the Indian banner, according to a report by Mid-Day.

What the Partnership Means

Insiders tell Mid-Day that Universal’s minority acquisition is aimed at scaling up Excel’s production capabilities and bringing “big ideas” to life with broader global reach. “Excel wants to expand the scale of its productions going ahead,” shared a source. “There are big ideas in the pipeline.”

Excel Entertainment’s 2025 slate included a diverse mix of films such as 120 Bahadur, Ground Zero, Superboys of Malegaon, and the digital release Songs of Paradise. While these projects garnered critical acclaim, several did not see major box-office success — prompting strategic reassessment and expansion efforts via partnerships like this one.

This collaboration follows a trend of major studios investing in Indian entertainment. Earlier, Adar Poonawalla’s acquisition of a 50% stake in Dharma Productions demonstrated international interest in India’s film powerhouses.

For Akhtar and Sidhwani — whose banner has backed films like Dil Chahta Hai, Don, and acclaimed web series (Inside Edge, Mirzapur) — the Universal tie-up underscores a forward-looking approach to storytelling that blends Indian narratives with global ambitions. The collaboration may also unlock new opportunities for cross-border co-productions and innovative cinematic ventures that appeal to both domestic and international audiences.

