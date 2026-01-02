Dhurandhar is turning out to be a game-changer for the Indian Film Industry in a lot of ways, and why not? It has redefined the business at an unimaginable level. The sequel of Dhurandhar is now the most awaited spectacle of Indian Cinema, that too in a year that has Ramayana: Part One lined up for release. And now, the post-Dhurandhar impact is visible in the film industry.

SCOOP: Dhurandhar effect! Shah Rukh Khan’s King & Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War may SPLIT into 2 parts?

Reliable sources have confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that there are very high-level discussions in Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's camp around the release of King and Love and War. "Both King and Love And War are big-budget spectacles and have gone beyond what was on paper when it comes to the cost of production. As Dhurandhar has set a trend, both SRK and Bhansali are individually contemplating splitting their epics into two parts and releasing them in a gap of less than 6 months."

While Love and War could arrive in August 2026 and January 2027, King is contemplating September 2026 and March 2027. "This will happen only if the two stalwarts have enough footage to split their films into two parts. Right now, they are both shooting for the film, and these are just preliminary discussions while dissecting the success of Dhurandhar. A final call on whether the films should arrive in a single part or two will be taken on the edit table," a source informed Bollywood Hungama

There are many more story-tellers who are writing scripts in longer formats, with the hope of two part formula. "Two parts doesn't only mean more money from satellite and digital, but also more creative freedom to explore sub-tracks. Dhurandhar has infused a fresh perspective in all creators as well as business honchos. The next few months will be exciting."

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is releasing on March 19.

