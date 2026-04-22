Actor Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly set to play Madhuri Jain Grover in the upcoming biopic on BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, which is expected to feature Aamir Khan in the lead role. Filmmaker Rahul Mody is developing the film.

Shraddha Kapoor joins Aamir Khan in Rahul Mody’s Ashneer Grover biopic: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, Kapoor has been associated with the project since its early stages. A source told the publication that it had been decided early in development that she would play the female lead and had closely followed the screenplay’s evolution over time.

The film is reportedly based on Grover’s journey as an entrepreneur and the controversies surrounding his exit from BharatPe in 2022, when allegations surfaced that he and members of his family had misused company funds. Madhuri Jain Grover had served as the company’s Head of Controls before her termination the same year.

Mody has been working on the screenplay for nearly three years. The filmmaker previously contributed as a writer to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). He is also rumoured to be in a relationship with Kapoor.

Speculation about the project gained momentum recently after reports suggested that Aamir Khan is considering the Ashneer Grover biopic as his next film. Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported Aamir has given a go ahead to doing Ashneer Grover biopic. Earlier, sources told us, "Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film. It's in the pre-production stage. It's also very relatable as Ashneer is an extremely popular figure with today's audience."

At the same time, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Also Read: Aamir Khan launches Ek Din Ki Mehfil: Singers across India get chance to perform live before him, Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan

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