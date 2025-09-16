Leading digital creator, actor and bestselling author, Prajakta Koli, known to fans as MostlySane is set to make her Marathi cinema debut with Hemant Dhome’s thought-provoking drama Krantijyoti Vidyalay - Marathi Madhyam.

Prajakta Koli makes Marathi film debut with Krantijyoti Vidyalay: “Feels like coming home”

The film, which was shot this year in Alibaug, addresses the pressing issue of declining Marathi-medium schools in Maharashtra. With a storyline that speaks to the state’s cultural soul, the film aligns perfectly with Koli’s trusted connection to younger audiences and her commitment to meaningful, resonant storytelling.

Sharing her thoughts on her Marathi film debut, Prajakta Koli said, “Moving from the digital space to Bollywood was an incredible experience, but stepping into Marathi cinema feels like coming home. The language, the culture, and the regional stories we tell hold a special place in my heart. Krantijyoti Vidyalay - Marathi Madhyam explores themes that are not only timely but essential.”

This milestone marks a bold next chapter in Koli’s acting journey, following standout performances in Netflix’s Mismatched, Amazon Prime’s Andhera, and Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Director Hemant Dhome stated, “I completed my schooling in Raigad and I am extremely happy to have gotten the chance to shoot this film, which is about the education system in the same region. We were on cloud nine looking at the response of the audience to the announcement. Now that the filming is complete, I am even more confident about offering something new to them. Our team is the strength of this film and we will soon bring the movie to a cinema near you.’’

Produced by Chalchitra Mandalee (Kshitee Jog’s production company) and written and directed by Hemant Dhome, Krantijyoti Vidyalay - Marathi Madhyam is set to release in cinemas soon. The film also entails an esteemed ensemble cast that includes Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Kshitee Jog, Kadambari Kadam, Harish Dudhade and Pushkaraj Chirputkar.

