Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film Saiyaara continues to leave a mark far beyond the box office. The romantic drama, which surprised many by grossing nearly Rs 600 crore worldwide (including around $20 million overseas), has become one of the most successful love stories in Indian cinema.

Gen Z fans name a star Saiyaara; Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday REACT!

The film not only launched two fresh faces but also struck a chord with Gen Z audiences, who embraced the characters of Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra with immense affection. The cultural impact has drawn comparisons with earlier milestones in Hindi cinema like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

Recently, fans of the lead pair uniquely celebrated their admiration by officially naming a star in the sky after the film Saiyaara. Both actors expressed gratitude for the gesture. Ahaan shared, “The real star is you, thank you for shining so brightly. Seeing this now feels like the film found its place in the universe. This is magical beyond measure.” Aneet added, “Sometimes I think the film ended. Then you do something like this and I realise stories don’t end, they just find new skies. One star may be named Saiyaara, but the real galaxy has always been you all.”

The film’s success has also attracted attention from industry veterans. Actor Aamir Khan recently praised Saiyaara for its sincerity and youthful energy, observing that its resonance comes from authenticity and relatability—qualities Gen Z values deeply.

