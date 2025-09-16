In a country where independent film companies rarely survive the first few years, First Ray Films has quietly done the unthinkable — thrived for a decade. And not by playing safe. This indie house has built its reputation on high-concept, first-of-their-kind stories - from India’s first Social Media Thriller Mona_Darling (2016 - AmazonPrime), to the country’s first mainstream LGBTQ+ road trip film Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele (2020 - JioHotStar), to the world’s first animal-lover vigilante actioner Lakadbaggha (2023 - BMSstream) . First Ray Films, is India’s only start-up independent film production company to have carved a niche in delivering high-concept cinema and making space for themselves.

Anshuman Jha-owned First Ray Films completes 10 years, announces slate of six bold new projects

Now, as it enters its second decade, First Ray Films isn’t slowing down — it’s doubling down. The company just dropped a dynamic slate of 6 films over the next 12 months. 3 to release theatrically over the next 6 months & 3 go into production.

The line-up kicks off with Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut - the bizarre black comedy thriller - Lord Curzon Ki Haveli followed by Harish Vyas’s heartwarming father-son coming-of-age tale Hari Ka Om and lastly - the much-awaited sequel Lakadbaggha 2, which wrapped shoot earlier this year. The above films will be seeing a theatrical release over the next 6 months.

Alongside these theatrical releases, the studio will roll out three new productions, which go on floors in 2026 with three debutant film-makers in Hindi, along with launching two fresh faces in a unique love story.

Coming up in 2026: three fresh productions — a new feature with award-winning firebrand film-maker, a project titled Bajrangi with auteur Parth Saurabh (Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar), and the debut feature Ovi & The Monk from Emerson Boston Graduate Jasraj Padhaye.

1. Ovi & The Monk - When the world shut down, his heart opened up. In the wake of his father’s loss during the pandemic, a brave young boy(Ovi) treks across the Himalayas to reunite a stranded dog(Monk) with its owner — discovering compassion, courage, and duty along the way.

2. ⁠Bajrangi - Set in the heartland of Bihar, this raw and earthy drama redefines the meaning of service in a changing India, offering a fresh lens on tradition and duty.

3. ⁠A new 'untitled' genre feature(Noir-thriller) set in Mumbai at the cusp of the millennium, with an award-winning firebrand Indian film maker about twins

“Independent film making is about faith and fire,” says Anshuman Jha — actor, producer, and founder of First Ray Films. Speaking on the milestone, Anshuman said: “I have always believed that films don't fail, budgets fail. For us to have survived for over a decade is a testament to the audiences who are willing to embrace stories that are fresh, disruptive, and honest. I am deeply grateful to our investors whose faith has kept us going - their belief proves that films can not only make a cultural impact but also be a profitable game in the long run, much like what A24 has shown globally. My hope is to turn it into an ecosystem that survives beyond me. We aren't creating projects, we are creating honest cinema - in collaboration with talent from all around the globe - which will stand the test of time - hopefully. Our slate is bold, disruptive & hopefully unforgettable.”

With this line-up, First Ray Films reaffirms its position as a rare, uncompromising voice in India’s film ecosystem — one that places storytelling, risk-taking, and originality above all else.

