On June 16, Bollywood Hungama was among the first ones to inform readers that the teasers of Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha will be attached with Cocktail 2. The romcom released this Friday and as predicted, both the assets have indeed been hard-locked into the prints of the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Rashmika Mandanna starrer. In this article, we’ll speak about the contents of the teaser of Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story.

Prahaar teaser out with Cocktail 2; Rajkummar Rao’s intense avatar as Ujjwal Nikam leaves a strong impact; 26/11 Kasab trial, hard hitting dialogues takes centre stage

As the title suggests, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story is based on the life of prominent special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role in the film, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher. It is directed by Avinash Arun, who has also helmed the upcoming web series Pritam And Pedro, starring Arshad Warsi and marking the debut of Rajkumar Hirani’s son, Vir Hirani. The web series will be out on Jio Hotstar two weeks from now, July 3, while Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story releases in cinemas on August 7. On June 8, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed its 1 minute and 57-second-long teaser with a U/A 16+ certificate.

The teaser makes it clear that although Ujjwal Nikam has fought several high-profile cases in his illustrious career, the film primarily focuses on one of the most discussed cases of his life - the trial of Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Rajkummar Rao, as expected, appears to have delivered another transformative performance and gets completely into the skin of the character. His command over Marathi further adds authenticity to the portrayal. Another USP of the film are it's hard hitting dialogues. Hence, expect lots of claps in cinemas when you watch this film.

Interestingly, this marks the second time Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing a real-life lawyer after Shahid (2012). He already boasts an enviable body of work, and Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story looks set to be another notable addition to his filmography.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao to lead Maddock Films’ Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story; to release on August 7, 2026

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