The makers of Vvan: Force of the Forest are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the upcoming folk thriller delivers a compelling cinematic experience. The team has reportedly planned a 10-day additional shoot to expand and enhance certain portions of the film, with particular focus on the climax and a few other crucial sequences.

Vvan: Force of the Forest team heads for additional shoot to enhance climax and key sequences: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, the decision was taken after the makers reviewed the film's latest cut. While the team is satisfied with the overall progress of the project, they identified opportunities to further elevate some moments that play an important role in the story's emotional and dramatic payoff.

The report quoted a source associated with the film, saying, “The team simply felt there was scope to make some scenes bigger and more dramatic. When you're building a world as unique as Vvan, every detail matters.”

Sharing further insight into the team's approach, the source added, “The makers are extremely happy with the film. These additions will give audiences an even richer payoff in the final act.”

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, Vvan: Force of the Forest has generated curiosity for its unique blend of mythology, mystery, and forest lore. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles and promises to transport audiences into an immersive world shaped by legends and unexplained phenomena.

While the makers have remained selective about revealing plot details, the film has steadily emerged as one of the more intriguing projects on the release calendar due to its distinct genre and thematic setting. The film is currently slated for a theatrical release on August 28, 2026.

Also Read: Team Vvan at Comic Con Mumbai 2026: Tamannaah Bhatia calls Sidharth Malhotra ‘India’s heartthrob’: “I got calls from many friends and their nieces, excited that I was working with Sid”

More Pages: Vvan Box Office Collection

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