Prabhas starrer Baahubali to be screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Prabhas is currently on a roll as his last film Saaho was a huge success at the box office. The actor was immensely praised for his role and fans couldn’t stop cheering for the star which needless to say just added to the actor’s happiness. Recently, the actor took to his social media to share with his fans that his film Baahubali: The Beginning will be screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London on the 19th of October, 2019. Prabhas also added that while the screening will go on a live orchestra will be played in sync with the film so as to maintain the wow factor of the film that is one of the highly praised films in Indian cinema.

The actor shared, “It’s going to be an experience of a lifetime seeing the score of our film #Baahubali being played LIVE at the Royal Albert Hall. I can’t wait to be a part of this moment and I’m looking forward to seeing you all there!”

Needless to say, the actor was ecstatic as this film was a film that changed his whole career by transforming him from a South star to a Pan-Indian star. Fans too are extremely excited as the film’s grandeur and gripping storyline had won their hearts as well. This is not the first time for Baahubali got international attention as the movie was earlier screened at various global film festivals. The movie which released in the year 2015 stood out to be the highest grosser of Indian cinema. Later in the year 2017, the sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion was released which also shattered records.

Prabhas will next be seen under the direction of Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is Amour along with Pooja Hegde.

