Sajid Nadiadwala's son, Subhaan is making waves all across social media, drawing comparisons with young Salman Khan for his looks and physique. While his debut film, Aisi Deewangi, is currently on floors with Dulhania franchise filmmaker Shashank Khaitaan as the director, Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive and exciting update.

SCOOP: Nitesh Tiwari and Mohit Suri come together for Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhaan’s second film

Reliable sources have confirmed that Subhaan has bagged his second film even before the release of the first one. "Subhaan is the talk of the town in industry circles, with everyone terming him as the talent to look out for. And the one who is lucky to sign him for the second film is producer Tanuj Garg for a script written by Mohit Suri and Nitesh Tiwari," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama, adding further that the dynamic directors will also be co-producing the film.

The source also confirms that the yet untitled film will be directed by Bareilly Ki Barfi fame Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. "Ashwini loved the script and is excited to embark on the journey with Subhaan. She will be doing acting workshops later this year, before taking the film on the floors in December. It's a special script as two stalwarts, Nitesh Tiwari and Mohit Suri, have joined hands for the first time, and this has all happened for the son of one of the industry's most prolific producers, Sajid Nadiadwala," the source informs, adding further that Tanuj Garg has full support from Sajid for the film.

More details on the film will be out soon.

Also Read: Saiyaara Team Reunites: Mohit Suri, Akshaye Widhani, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda return for an intense romance laced with heart-tugging music

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