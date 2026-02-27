After Animal, the director teams up with Bhushan Kumar again for an 8-language spectacle set to hit cinemas on March 5, 2027.

The world of SPIRIT just got bigger and more formidable. The makers have officially unveiled the first look of Vivek Oberoi, introducing him as a commanding new force in what is already one of the most anticipated films on the horizon.

SPIRIT: Vivek Oberoi joins Sandeep Reddy Vanga film in an intense avatar; poster introduces newbie Aishwarya Desai

Presented in a striking visual reveal, Oberoi’s look hints at a layered, high-stakes character embedded within the intense universe crafted by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Known for his versatility and impactful screen presence, the actor’s addition signals a compelling shift in the narrative dynamic of SPIRIT, which is being mounted on a massive scale.

The film is headlined by Prabhas, often regarded as one of India’s biggest superstars, and also features Triptii Dimri in a pivotal role. The makers have also introduced Aishwarya Desai, a fresh face stepping into a significant character in the ambitious project, adding a new dimension to the storyline.

Earlier on February 27, Sandeep Reddy Vanga — who recently returned from the much-talked-about Virosh wedding — took to Twitter to build anticipation around the announcement. He wrote, “90 minutes to go for an exciting update from the Film SPIRIT. @InSpiritMode @VangaPictures @TSeries”. The teaser post triggered widespread speculation before culminating in Vivek Oberoi’s first look reveal.

Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, SPIRIT marks another major collaboration between Kumar and Vanga following the thunderous impact of Animal. The upcoming film promises an uncompromising cinematic vision, blending raw emotion, intense drama and explosive storytelling.

Mounted as a large-scale pan-world entertainer, SPIRIT is slated to release in eight languages, underscoring its ambition to resonate with audiences across domestic and international markets alike.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present SPIRIT, a T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures production. Written, edited and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

SPIRIT is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 5, 2027, positioning itself as one of the biggest theatrical events of the year.

