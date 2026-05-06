Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is set to direct Temple Raiders, a premium drama-led documentary series that will explore the global networks involved in the theft and trafficking of India’s sacred temple artefacts. The project is being produced by Tudip Entertainment and Riverland Entertainment, in association with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions.

Ashutosh Gowariker to direct Temple Raiders, a docu-drama on stolen temple artefacts

Positioned as a large-scale docu-drama, Temple Raiders aims to combine fact-based storytelling with cinematic treatment. The series will focus on real incidents while presenting them through a structured narrative format designed to engage a wider audience. It is written, created, and showrun by Raghav Khanna, who has previously been associated with documentary projects such as The Elephant Whisperers, The Mumbai Mafia, and The Hunt for Veerappan.

For Gowariker, the series marks his first foray into the documentary format after years of directing large-scale historical films. Speaking about the project, he said, “I have been watching documentaries across different genres for several years now, and the documentary form has always intrigued me deeply. I have often thought about making one, but never quite found a subject that truly engaged me.” He added that the concept of Temple Raiders immediately resonated with him, calling it “a subject that has been quietly simmering for years.”

The director further explained that the series will examine the long-standing issue of idol theft across India, while also tracing the larger international networks behind such crimes. “I would like to present this as a 4-episode docu-series… bringing together facts, personal engagement, and storytelling in a compelling way,” he noted.

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Khanna described the project as a layered narrative where “faith and greed collide,” adding that the aim is to expand the scale and emotional depth of documentary storytelling. According to the makers, the show will incorporate multiple cinematic styles to create an immersive viewing experience while staying rooted in real events.

Producers associated with the project have highlighted its cultural relevance, noting that the series seeks to spark broader conversations about heritage preservation and the historical significance of temple artefacts. With its blend of investigative storytelling and dramatized elements, Temple Raiders is positioned as part of a growing trend of high-concept documentary series aimed at global audiences.

Also Read: Ashutosh Gowariker to lead 57th International Film Festival of India

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