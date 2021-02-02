Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.02.2021 | 8:53 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Alia Bhatt to film two dance numbers for Gangubai Kathiawadi in mid February

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Alia Bhatt has been continuously shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film kicked off in December 2019 but production halted amid the coronavirus pandemic last year. Towards the end of 2020, the production began again. Now, the actress is set to film two elaborate dance numbers for the film.

Alia Bhatt to film two dance numbers for Gangubai Kathiawadi in mid February

According to the reports, Alia Bhatt has completed the talkie portions of the shoot after filming for the last three months. Keeping the two dance numbers for the third week of February, both will be picturised on a grand scale just like any of the Bhansali films. She has been given a two-week break during which she will rehearse for the songs. One of the dance numbers is envisioned on a huge scale with 200 background dancers. It will be filmed at Film City in Mumbai where the Kamathipura set had been replicated.

Last year, Alia Bhatt shot another song but Bhansali opted to finish the crucial parts before kicking off more dance numbers.

Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai, remembered as The Madam of Kamathipura in the pages of history, was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became an extremely influential pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her clients. The plan is to release the film during Diwali 2021.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt grabs attention whilst carrying Rs. 1 lakh worth Gucci bag

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Not Ram, Hrithik Roshan to play Ravan in…

Tandav controversy: Saif Ali Khan's mother…

Uttar Pradesh cops seek Mumbai Police…

Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan to…

Tandav controversy: Makers decide to…

Motion capture of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification