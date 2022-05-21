comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.05.2022 | 2:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Jayeshbhai Jordaar Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

Post success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan to feature in next Bhool Bhulaiyaa film?

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has expectably opened to rousing collections. This is Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener at the box office, beating his other hits like Pati Patni Aur WohLukka Chuppi, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety by a wide margin.

Post success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan to feature in next Bhool Bhulaiyaa film?

Post success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan to feature in next Bhool Bhulaiyaa film?

Significantly Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the first Hindi post-Covid release to hit the bull’s eye in spite of not being a larger-than-life costume drama or a gangster epic. At a time when family and other dramas starring A-listers, like Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund, have bitten the dust, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has broken the jinx on the family-entertainer genre.

It also showcases Kartik Aaryan’s clout among audiences of all ages.

Roshan Singh a Bihar-based distributor says Bhool Bhulaiyaa is decisive for the Hindi box office and Kartik Aaryan’s career. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has ended the prolonged dry spell at the box office. Children are going crazy over Aaryan’s ghostbuster act. This film proves Kartik Aaryan is well on the way to becoming the no.1 hero. While other A-listers have failed to draw in crowds, Kartik has got them roaring.”

And now, we hear that a third film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is already being planned. With Kartik Aaryan in the lead, of course. While the gap between the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film and the second was 15 years the gap between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 would be no more than 2 years.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar reacts to Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – “I do know about the story”

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection , Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal…

Anek passed with U/A certificate; CBFC…

Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde reveals she lost…

IIFA 2022: Ananya Panday to groove to songs…

With 9 million views and over 300 million…

Seema Khan changes her name on Instagram…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification