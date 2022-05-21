Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has expectably opened to rousing collections. This is Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener at the box office, beating his other hits like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Lukka Chuppi, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety by a wide margin.

Post success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan to feature in next Bhool Bhulaiyaa film?

Significantly Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the first Hindi post-Covid release to hit the bull’s eye in spite of not being a larger-than-life costume drama or a gangster epic. At a time when family and other dramas starring A-listers, like Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund, have bitten the dust, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has broken the jinx on the family-entertainer genre.

It also showcases Kartik Aaryan’s clout among audiences of all ages.

Roshan Singh a Bihar-based distributor says Bhool Bhulaiyaa is decisive for the Hindi box office and Kartik Aaryan’s career. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has ended the prolonged dry spell at the box office. Children are going crazy over Aaryan’s ghostbuster act. This film proves Kartik Aaryan is well on the way to becoming the no.1 hero. While other A-listers have failed to draw in crowds, Kartik has got them roaring.”

And now, we hear that a third film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is already being planned. With Kartik Aaryan in the lead, of course. While the gap between the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film and the second was 15 years the gap between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 would be no more than 2 years.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar reacts to Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – “I do know about the story”

