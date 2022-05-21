Anubhav Sinha’s Anek is all set to hit the theatres. With the film just a week away from its release, the advance bookings for the film have opened and it certainly is a fervour point for the cinephiles and Ayushmann Khurrana fans. The makers of the film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichüsa in the lead have announced the opening of advance booking.

Advance booking of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek open a week before release

Anek promises to pull a large audience in the theatres due to its political action thriller genre. Fans have already been exhibiting their excitement days before its release. Not only is Anek one of the most talked-about topics but is also opening space for a new conversation in the country.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek is one of the highly anticipated films of 2022. From its one-of-a-kind trailer to its extremely popular catchphrase “Jeetega Kaun Hindustan”, Anek has elevated fire in every Indian. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. This film is all set to release on May 27, 2022.

Also Read: Anek passed with U/A certificate; CBFC removes ‘B**** c**d’, ‘R****khana’, ‘L***a’, ‘F**k’ from the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer

More Pages: Anek Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.