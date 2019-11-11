Telugu superstar Prabhas suffered a bit of a box office blow with the multi-lingual action thriller Saaho. The actor has now moved on to his next. Titled Jaan, it would be an out-and-out romantic film with Pooja Hegde as his significant other.

Sources in the know reveal Jaan, to be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, would feature minimal action. “Prabhas feels his fans have had their fill of action in Saaho, at least for a while. Jaan will be a romantic film with a large number of songs to be composed by Amit Trivedi.”

More significantly there will be no Hindi version of Jaan. According to sources, Prabhas is done with trying to woo the Hindi belt for now. “He will focus on his primary market for the next couple of films. The Hindi market can wait. Prabhas won’t lose his core audience for a pie in the sky,” says the source.

The Hindi version of Saaho lost a huge amount of money, thereby providing a lesson to all actors from the non-Hindi language making a crossover into the mainstream.

Baahubali was an isolated instance.