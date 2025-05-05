With poignant lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa and a soulful composition by Akashdeep Sengupta, Stebin’s emotive vocals elevate the romantic theme.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releases Sajna, a romantic single featuring singer Stebin Ben and newcomer Anjini Dhawan. Known for his emotive style, Stebin lends his voice to a gentle love story.

Pop sensation Stebin Ben teams up with Anjini Dhawan for romantic single ‘Sajna’

Directed by Arif Khan, the video captures a romance that feels imagined at first; until it quietly becomes real. The fresh pairing of Stebin and Anjini brings a natural spark to the screen, adding warmth and intimacy to every frame.

Kunaal Vermaa’s lyrics and Akashdeep Sengupta’s composition come together effortlessly, with Stebin Ben’s voice adding depth and emotion to every line.

Sharing his thoughts on the release, Stebin Ben said “Sajna came together so beautifully — it truly felt like magic unfolding. From the very beginning, it was all about capturing love in its purest form. Anjini brought effortless charm and warmth to the video — she made every frame feel alive. I’m so grateful to T-Series and Bhushan sir for trusting my vision and supporting it at every step. The entire journey felt seamless like everything just flowed into place.”

Sajna is now streaming on all platforms and available to watch on the T-Series YouTube channel.

