After months of exploring supernatural themes and an unconventional love story, Thama—a vampire-themed comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna—has entered its final leg of filming. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie began its concluding shoot schedule in Ooty on April 28.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna currently shooting the final schedule of Thama in Ooty

The ongoing shooting schedule, running until May 25, will cover several critical scenes, including the film’s climax and a more intimate exploration of the lead characters’ romance. The production team is currently based near Doddabetta Peak in the Nilgiri forests of Tamil Nadu, where they are also preparing to film the origin story of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character—a vampire with a dark and mysterious past. Nawazuddin is expected to join the cast in mid-May for these pivotal scenes.

A source tells Mid-Day, “Starting April 28, Ayushmann and Rashmika filmed their portions in the forests of Ooty. They are currently filming in and around Doddabetta Peak. In this leg, the director will shoot some portions of the love story between the leads. After Nawazuddin joins the unit in the third week of May, they will shoot the backstory of how he became a vampire, and the climax.”

As per reports, set across two timelines, Thama follows the journey of a historian, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, as he delves into the mythological origins of vampires rooted in Indian folklore. The narrative moves between the present day and the ancient city of Vijayanagar, where a haunting tale of unfulfilled love connects the two eras. It is also reported that the film draws its title from Ashwatthama—the immortal warrior from the Mahabharata—and weaves together elements of mythology, folklore, romance, and mystery to create a unique cinematic experience.

With the current shooting schedule set to wrap up later this month, only two songs remain to be filmed for Thama. The makers are aiming for a grand Diwali 2025 release, aligning the film’s mythological and mystical themes with the festive season.

Also Read : Mika Singh criticizes Filmfare for favouring Ayushmann Khurrana over Sonu Nigam; says, “If you’re not going to respect them, then don’t even invite them”

More Pages: Thama Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.