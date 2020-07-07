Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The actor did not leave behind any note. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating his death. Reportedly, the police have taken the CCTV footage of the building in which the late actor resided for investigation.

Reportedly, there were no cameras in the late actors' house and they are currently awaiting the forensic reports of the same. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has also been recording statements of people associated with Sushant Singh Rajput. Till now, the police have recorded statements of more than 20 people including Rhea Chakraborty, Ssandip Singh, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others. The Police are looking into any possible professional rivalry.

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly suffering from depression and was undergoing medication for the same. However, Rhea Chakraborty who is said to be his girlfriend was living with him during the lockdown said that he had stopped medication. In her statement, Rhea said that they had a fight following which she left the apartment.

ALSO READ: Law student appeals to NHRC to cancel Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara release on OTT

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.