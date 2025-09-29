After delivering a record-breaking debut with Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday is set to headline his second big-screen project—and this time, it will be an action-packed romantic drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra.

After record-breaking debut Ahaan Panday to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next action-romance backed by Aditya Chopra

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and presented by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner, hit theatres on July 18, 2025, and became an instant success. It went on to become the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema, launching Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as promising new talents. Since then, fans and the industry alike have been eager to know what Ahaan would do next.

Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ahaan Panday has signed his second film with YRF, and the project will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar—the director known for blockbuster hits like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

A source close to the development shared, “Ali Abbas Zafar has been working on a new action-romance film in collaboration with Aditya Chopra. He wanted to return to his storytelling roots—the blend of drama and action that has always resonated with audiences. After watching Saiyaara, Ali was impressed by Ahaan’s emotional depth and screen presence.” The idea to cast Ahaan reportedly came from Aditya Chopra himself. “Adi felt that Ahaan’s relatively low exposure is actually his strength. After the massive success of Saiyaara, there’s a natural curiosity about what he’ll do next. Pairing a fresh face like Ahaan with a high-impact story adds an element of surprise for the audience,” the source added.

The upcoming film, which is yet to be titled, will showcase Ahaan Panday in a completely new avatar. It is said to feature a strong mix of action, intense romance, and emotionally charged drama—something both Chopra and Zafar are known to deliver. The script has been locked, and music sittings have already begun. The film is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2026. Action workshops and look tests will start soon, as the makers plan to reinvent Ahaan’s screen presence following his debut.

This marks the fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. The duo has maintained a 100% success rate so far, and expectations are high for this next venture. With a proven filmmaker, a successful producer, and a rising star coming together, this untitled action-romance is already one of the most awaited Gen Z-driven projects in the pipeline.

Also Read: The Gen Z Superstar Bollywood needed: Ahaan Panday emerges as the biggest disruptor of 2025

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.