In a major boost to Bollywood’s ongoing battle against piracy, the South Cyber Police Station, Mumbai, has arrested a 26-year-old man for the illegal distribution of the historical epic Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal. The arrest happened nearly 12 days after another recent big-ticket release, Sikandar starring Salman Khan, has also fallen prey to digital piracy, compounding concerns within the film industry.

A case was registered under Crime Register No. 23/2025 following a complaint by Rajat Rahul Haksar (37), CEO of August Entertainment Company. The FIR includes charges under Sections 316(2), 318(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 51, 63, and 65(A) of the Copyright Act, Sections 6AA and 6AB of the Cinematograph Act, and Sections 66 and 63(j) of the IT Act. The complaint states that between February 14 and March 20, 2025, 1818 pirated links of Chhaava were illegally circulated via WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Google, causing significant financial damage to producers Maddock Films as well as August Entertainment.

During a detailed technical probe, cyber investigators traced one of the piracy links to Sagar Manik Randhavan, a resident of Daund, Pune. He had purchased a domain via Hostinger and created an app to stream pirated films — including Chhaava — to paying users. On April 10, with assistance from Daund Police, PSI Rupali Chaudhary and her team arrested the accused and brought him to Mumbai. He is currently in police custody until April 13, 2025.

While the arrest in the Chhava case is a step in the right direction, the Bollywood industry now hopes that those responsible for leaking the Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar are also swiftly brought to justice. The matter was particularly serious, as the pirated print of Sikandar surfaced before the film’s first theatrical show had even begun, sending shockwaves across the trade. Moreover, the leaked version was a raw, uncut copy, suggesting an insider-level breach that demands a thorough investigation. The industry continues to urge authorities to treat such cases with urgency, as piracy not only dents box office collections but also undermines months of creative and financial investment.

Meanwhile, an industry insider commented, “There have been videos where Chhaava was screened in a school ground and it was also being played on a big screen put up on a busy junction! Here’s hoping the authorities also act upon those responsible for it.

