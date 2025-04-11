Kareena Kapoor Khan’s poorly animated rave avatar in Pakistan sparks laughter and outrage online, fans react saying, “Hell Nah This Is NOT Kareena’

A video showing a poorly animated avatar of Kareena Kapoor Khan dancing at a rave party in Pakistan has stirred a mix of outrage and amusement among fans. Shared by a DJ, the clip features the animated version of the actor grooving on a screen with loud music playing in the background.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s poorly animated rave avatar in Pakistan sparks laughter and outrage online, fans react saying, “Hell Nah This Is NOT Kareena’

Hamza Haris, who describes himself as a “Quintessential Karachi Boi” in his bio, posted the video on Instagram along with a note explaining his creative process. “Been working on this track for a minute, and I finally wrapped it up just in time for the show,” he wrote. Haris said the idea struck while he was watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and decided to sample the iconic line by Pooh. “So I thought, why not have Kareena Kapoor dancing? It’s iconic. It’s chaotic. And honestly, no one’s done that at a rave before,” he added.

He added, “We pulled it off—and it was a hit. The crowd went wild. Just hoping Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan see this someday and get how funny, unexpected, and hype it was.”

The video begins with a text overlay that reads, “POV: You're at a rave in Karachi, Pakistan and Kareena Kapoor starts dancing in front of you.” It then cuts to the animated avatar of Kareena, dressed in what looks like a formal outfit, hair pulled back in a tight ponytail, dancing energetically on a screen.

One user commented, “This animation is sooooo bad, and why is she looking like she is going to work?” Another chimed in with, “Stop working on the track and animation both.”

A third person remarked, “Hell nah this is NOT Kareena Kapoor.” Another reacted with disbelief, saying, “What? How? Is this for real? No ways. Hahahaha.” Several others responded with just laughing out loud emojis, capturing the absurdity of the video.

