comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 11.04.2025 | 9:43 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jaat Kesari Chapter 2 Ground Zero Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2 Housefull 5
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kareena Kapoor Khan’s poorly animated rave avatar in Pakistan sparks laughter and outrage online, fans react saying, “Hell Nah This Is NOT Kareena’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s poorly animated rave avatar in Pakistan sparks laughter and outrage online, fans react saying, “Hell Nah This Is NOT Kareena’

en Bollywood News Kareena Kapoor Khan’s poorly animated rave avatar in Pakistan sparks laughter and outrage online, fans react saying, “Hell Nah This Is NOT Kareena’
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A video showing a poorly animated avatar of Kareena Kapoor Khan dancing at a rave party in Pakistan has stirred a mix of outrage and amusement among fans. Shared by a DJ, the clip features the animated version of the actor grooving on a screen with loud music playing in the background.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s poorly animated rave avatar in Pakistan sparks laughter and outrage online, fans react saying, “Hell Nah This Is NOT Kareena’

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s poorly animated rave avatar in Pakistan sparks laughter and outrage online, fans react saying, “Hell Nah This Is NOT Kareena’

Hamza Haris, who describes himself as a “Quintessential Karachi Boi” in his bio, posted the video on Instagram along with a note explaining his creative process. “Been working on this track for a minute, and I finally wrapped it up just in time for the show,” he wrote. Haris said the idea struck while he was watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and decided to sample the iconic line by Pooh. “So I thought, why not have Kareena Kapoor dancing? It’s iconic. It’s chaotic. And honestly, no one’s done that at a rave before,” he added.

He added, “We pulled it off—and it was a hit. The crowd went wild. Just hoping Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan see this someday and get how funny, unexpected, and hype it was.”

The video begins with a text overlay that reads, “POV: You're at a rave in Karachi, Pakistan and Kareena Kapoor starts dancing in front of you.” It then cuts to the animated avatar of Kareena, dressed in what looks like a formal outfit, hair pulled back in a tight ponytail, dancing energetically on a screen.

One user commented, “This animation is sooooo bad, and why is she looking like she is going to work?” Another chimed in with, “Stop working on the track and animation both.”

A third person remarked, “Hell nah this is NOT Kareena Kapoor.” Another reacted with disbelief, saying, “What? How? Is this for real? No ways. Hahahaha.” Several others responded with just laughing out loud emojis, capturing the absurdity of the video.

Also Read : Zahan Kapoor on getting into acting, “I never believed I knew it all, and that’s why I was scared”

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan, Mahaveer Jain, and Karan…

Tabu and Vijay Sethupathi to team up for…

SCOOP: The real reason why Salman Khan and…

Kartik Aaryan BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of…

EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia starts shooting…

Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer out: Rajkummar…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification