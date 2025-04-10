After a blockbuster theatrical run, Chhaava produced by Maddock Films is now set to stream exclusively on Netflix from April 11. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan for Maddock Films, the film brings to life the extraordinary, inspiring story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, one of India’s greatest warriors, played by Vicky Kaushal, in a grand historical spectacle.

Chhaava OTT release: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal-Akshaye Khanna starrer

Following its massive success at the box office, Chhaava now embarks on its streaming journey, reaching audiences across the globe through Netflix. With a stellar cast featuring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Neil Bhoopalam, and Diana Penty, the film has captivated audiences with its powerful performances, gripping storytelling, and a mesmerizing soundtrack by the legendary A. R. Rahman, and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

In his most powerful role yet, Vicky Kaushal delivers a performance that has left audiences and critics in awe. Speaking about the film’s Netflix arrival, he shares, "Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was an honor beyond words and one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. His courage, resilience, and legacy are things that should reach every corner of the world. With Netflix, we’re ensuring that his story not only penetrates deeper in India but also gets the global platform it deserves."

“Chhaava has been a labor of love and an emotional journey for all of us,” says producer Dinesh Vijan. “At Maddock Films, we’re passionate about telling stories that matter; stories that leave a mark. Chhaava is not just a tale of courage, it’s a celebration of legacy, resilience, and sacrifice. After an incredible run in theatres, we’re excited to bring it to a global audience on Netflix, where the story can live on and inspire viewers worldwide.”

A story of valor, sacrifice, and unbreakable spirit, Chhaava is a tribute to a fearless warrior who shaped history, and now, his story will continue to inspire millions as it arrives on Netflix.

