Ayushmann Khurrana, widely regarded as one of the most credible and trusted celebrities in India, has partnered with Mumbai Police to spearhead a crucial initiative aimed at spreading awareness about cybercrime. As the digital world expands, so does the reach of cybercriminals - making this campaign both timely and essential.

Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Mumbai Police to tackle Cyber Crime

Becoming the face of Mumbai Police’s latest cyber security initiative, Ayushmann appears in a newly released promotional video where he shares practical advice on how to stay safe online. The initiative is focused on educating citizens, particularly those from vulnerable groups, about the evolving methods used by cyber fraudsters to deceive innocent people.

“Cyber safety has become of utmost importance in today's life with rampant online scams and frauds and it is crucial we stay vigilant and educated,” said Ayushmann in a statement and added, “Partnering with Mumbai Police, who have always been at the forefront at protecting our city's citizens and taking online safety a step further is a reminder to think twice before you fall for any of these frauds. This public safety announcement and the helpline launched by Mumbai Police is a remarkable effort to safeguard people from potential cybercrimes and keep them informed to stay vigilant about possible scams.”

Through the campaign, both Ayushmann and Mumbai Police aim to arm the public with awareness and actionable tools to avoid digital deception. The actor's trusted public image plays a vital role in delivering this message with authenticity and urgency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)



While playing a real-life hero off-screen, Ayushmann Khurrana is also lining up exciting projects on the work front. He is all set to make his entry into Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe—home to hits like Stree and Bhediya—with Thama, where he will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film is expected to blend horror, comedy, and social themes, much like its predecessors.

In addition, buzz is strong around his involvement in the much-anticipated biopic of cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly. Though yet to be officially confirmed, sources close to the actor reveal that he has already begun preparations for the role, diving deep into Ganguly’s cricketing journey and personality.

With meaningful collaborations and powerful performances ahead, Ayushmann Khurrana continues to be a force both on and off the screen.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana drops a glimpse of his ‘spooky graveyard’ shift for Thama; see pic

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.