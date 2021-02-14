Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.02.2021 | 6:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller Bridge to star in upcoming Amazon Original series Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amazon Studios announced on February 13 that the award-winning writers, producers, and actors Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) will create and star in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, a new series based on the 2005 New Regency film. Glover and Waller-Bridge will also serve as executive producers, with co-creator and executive producer Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), who will serve as showrunner, and executive producers Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer (New Regency), and Jenny Robins (Wells Street Films).

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller Bridge to star in upcoming Amazon Original series Mr. and Mrs. Smith

“Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe, and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”

Said Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency, “Having had the pleasure of successful collaborations with the incredibly talented Donald Glover, most recently on Guava Island, we all started talking about other projects to do together and when he suggested the idea of a new take and iteration on the New Regency film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, we jumped at the chance to get going right away. Adding Phoebe and her company Wells Street Films as a collaborator and co-star takes everything up another level and makes the project worthy of a reimagining for both new audiences and past fans of the original film. We are so excited to be working with Donald, Phoebe, Francesca and the entire team at Amazon Studios.”

The 2005 feature film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, from New Regency and starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, grossed $487 million worldwide during its release.

Francesca Sloane is currently under an overall at Amazon Studios, where she is also developing a series based on Anais Nin’s erotic fiction.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: After Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar,…

Salman Khan confirms his cameo in Shah Rukh…

Emraan Hashmi to face off Salman Khan as the…

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to kick off…

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to kick off…

BREAKING: Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification