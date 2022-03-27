Actor Aamir Khan revealed that he had considered quitting the film industry in the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. He, however, did not announce his decision as he thought people might look at it as a marketing tactic ahead of the release of his ambitious film Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir also revealed that his ex-wife Kiran Rao was in tears when he told her about his decision.

Aamir Khan reveals he had decided to quit the film industry before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha; says his decision had left Kiran Rao in tears

“No, I quit. Nobody knows this. I'm saying for the first time, you will be shocked. I had informed my family that I won't be doing any films from now onwards. Neither I'll act nor I will produce any films. I don't want to do all this. I just want to spend my time with you all. Kiran and her parents, Reena and her parents, my children, my family are there. I felt that. I understand it was a response in anger. My family was shocked as I was conveying it to them in such an intense way. Nobody argued with me. Then I thought I should tell people that I won't be acting in films now. Then I said if I tell people they will say, ‘This is his marketing scheme as his film Laal Singh Chaddha is about to release, he is announcing his retirement.” Aamir Khan told at ABP Ideas of India Event in Mumbai when asked if he wanted to quit the film industry.

“So I thought it's better to not say this. Anyway, my film comes after three or four years. Once Laal Singh Chaddha gets released nobody will realise if I'm doing anything for the next three or four years. By then I'll leave the industry and nobody will know. So I decided not to say anything and three months passed like this. One day, my children told me that you are an extreme person, don't do this. It will be better if you find a balance in life. I had quit films. In my heart, I had left films. My children and Kiran explained to me I am doing the wrong thing. Kiran cried and said, 'When I see you, I see films residing inside you. What are you saying I'm unable to understand'. A lot happened in two years, I quit the industry and came back," he added.

Aamir also said that he had started working with his daughter Ira Khan after quitting the industry. He joked that his children told him that the time he spent with them in three months was more than what he spent in the last 30 years and that they were a bit tired of him.

On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha which is set to release on August 11. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also features Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan says he will watch The Kashmir Files – “Whatever happened with the Kashmiri Pandits was really sad”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.