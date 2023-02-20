Love Today, the quirky Tamil romantic drama that won many hearts in 2022, is now all set for a Hindi remake. The Tamil rom-com recently clocked 100 days of its theatrical release and has quickly become an audience favourite. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the Tamil version of the film features Pradeep (in his acting debut), Sathyaraj, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Raveena Ravi and Ivana in lead roles with music direction by Yuvan Shankar Raja. And now it seems that Phantom Studios in association with its original producers AGS Entertainment have decided to recreate it for a Hindi audience.

Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment come together to remake Tamil film Love Today in Hindi

Announcing the details of the remake, Srishti Behl, CEO, Phantom Studios said, "We’re delighted to be partnering with AGS Entertainment to bring Love Today to life in Hindi. This entertaining look at love in today’s technology forward world is exactly the kind of authentic and provocative storytelling that Phantom Studios has always stood for. As we usher in a new era at Phantom Studios, we will continue to innovate with our stories and storytellers, creating engaging and relevant content for a diverse audience, delivered across platforms.”

Archana Kalpathi, Creative Producer AGS Entertainment, added, "We at AGS Entertainment are excited to announce our first venture in Hindi, Love Today, in collaboration with the renowned Phantom Studios. With its reputation of always striving to produce good cinema, joining hands with Phantom Studios was a no brainer and we look forward to working with them. As a production house, we constantly strive to explore new horizons and offer our audiences the best of entertainment. Love Today is a project that is very close to our hearts and we are thrilled to be able to share this story with a larger audience.”

While details of the star cast and the rest of the crew are yet to be decided, the official Hindi remake is expected to release in early 2024.

Also Read: Post Jawan, Atlee to commence work on new venture starring Varun Dhawan; film to be a remake of Vijay starrer Theri

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.