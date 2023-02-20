comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.02.2023 | 2:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Udaariyaan actress Twinkle Arora shoots despite suffering from 101.1 fever

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Udaariyaan actress Twinkle Arora shoots despite suffering from 101.1 fever

en Bollywood News Udaariyaan actress Twinkle Arora shoots despite suffering from 101.1 fever

Twinkle Arora informed that she has been suffering from 101.1 fever on social media. Sources claim that the actress continued to shoot without taking a day off.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Recently Twinkle Arora, who essays the character of Nehmat from Udaariyaan, won hearts of people on the sets of the show as well as her fans with her dedication and sincerity. The actress took to social media to talk about her unwell health. While concerned fans expressed their concern over it, the actress revealed that she is currently on the sets working, despite her health conditions. Sources close to the actress confirmed the news but also assured concerned fans that she is recovering.

Udaariyaan actress Twinkle Arora shoots despite suffering from 101.1 fever

Udaariyaan actress Twinkle Arora shoots despite suffering from 101.1 fever

Twinkle Arora had taken to social media to reveal that she had 101.1 degrees fever. However, she did not reveal that the actress did not take a break from her shoot to rest amidst the condition. A source close to the actress stated that she was instructed to take rest by the doctor and was given medication. The source added, “Twinkle was seen continuing the shoot taking only mini breaks and that too, post medication. But she didn’t take a single off from the shoot. Moreover, she also ensured that she was on time for the shooting schedule. Twinkle also continued to give as many takes as required until the shot was finalized without letting her fever impact her professional commitments. However, let us assure concerned fans that Twinkle is recovering well and once is following her medical course diligently. She should be back to her normal health very soon.”

Readers would be aware that Twinkle is currently in Chandigarh for Udaariyaan. The show is currently focusing on Nehmat, Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj), and Naaz (Sonakshi Batra). In the show, Naaz is married to Nikhil Kapoor (Samarth Jurel) whereas Nehmat is married to Advait Kapoor (Rohit Purohit). Ekam, who is in love with Nehmat, is currently being seen wooed by Harleen Ahluwalia, who is a replica of her mother Jasmine (both played by Isha Malviya).

Udaariyaan airs on Colors at 7 pm and is also available for streaming on Voot.

Also Read: Udaariyaan: Twinkle Arora reveals that she lost her mother the day she shot for her first promo as Nehmat

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Cinemas to celebrate Pathaan Week from…

SCOOP: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos interviewed…

Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan gets challan for…

Jaideep Ahlawat felt bad about An Action…

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makeup artist…

Trailer of Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs.…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification