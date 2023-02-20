Twinkle Arora informed that she has been suffering from 101.1 fever on social media. Sources claim that the actress continued to shoot without taking a day off.

Recently Twinkle Arora, who essays the character of Nehmat from Udaariyaan, won hearts of people on the sets of the show as well as her fans with her dedication and sincerity. The actress took to social media to talk about her unwell health. While concerned fans expressed their concern over it, the actress revealed that she is currently on the sets working, despite her health conditions. Sources close to the actress confirmed the news but also assured concerned fans that she is recovering.

Twinkle Arora had taken to social media to reveal that she had 101.1 degrees fever. However, she did not reveal that the actress did not take a break from her shoot to rest amidst the condition. A source close to the actress stated that she was instructed to take rest by the doctor and was given medication. The source added, “Twinkle was seen continuing the shoot taking only mini breaks and that too, post medication. But she didn’t take a single off from the shoot. Moreover, she also ensured that she was on time for the shooting schedule. Twinkle also continued to give as many takes as required until the shot was finalized without letting her fever impact her professional commitments. However, let us assure concerned fans that Twinkle is recovering well and once is following her medical course diligently. She should be back to her normal health very soon.”

Readers would be aware that Twinkle is currently in Chandigarh for Udaariyaan. The show is currently focusing on Nehmat, Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj), and Naaz (Sonakshi Batra). In the show, Naaz is married to Nikhil Kapoor (Samarth Jurel) whereas Nehmat is married to Advait Kapoor (Rohit Purohit). Ekam, who is in love with Nehmat, is currently being seen wooed by Harleen Ahluwalia, who is a replica of her mother Jasmine (both played by Isha Malviya).

Udaariyaan airs on Colors at 7 pm and is also available for streaming on Voot.

