The team of the Marathi film Gondhal met Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the film’s journey after being selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. The meeting was initiated by filmmaker and IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit and led by Ameet Satam, President, BJP Mumbai. The delegation made an appeal to the Chief Minister to extend financial and infrastructural support to the makers of Gondhal, particularly for the film’s promotional and representation-related activities in the United States.

Gondhal team meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, appeals for financial support ahead of Oscar 2027 journey

Written, directed and produced by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal is produced by Diksha Davakhar. With the film now representing India on an international platform, the team highlighted the need for the right support and resources to help take the film’s journey forward in America.

The delegation included Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, FWICE; Nishant Ujwal and filmmaker Swapna Waghmare Joshi from IFTDA, along with members of the film’s cast, including Kishore Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh and Yogesh Sohani.

The team expressed its gratitude to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for giving them the opportunity to present their appeal and discuss the film’s international journey.

For the makers, Gondhal's Oscar journey is not just a milestone for the film but also an important moment for Marathi cinema. The team hopes that the support extended at this stage will help them represent the film and Marathi cinema with greater strength on the global platform.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets Hanuman Ansh team at his residence Varsha; congratulates Vishal Chaturvedi

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