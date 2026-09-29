Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited revenge thriller series Akka has locked its release date. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte starrer period gangster series will premiere on October 30 on Netflix.

EXCLUSIVE: Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte’s Netflix series Akka’s premiere date locked

Akka is finally set to arrive on Netflix nearly three years after it went into production in November 2023. Mounted as Yash Raj Entertainment’s biggest tentpole streaming project to date, the series is set in the 1980s and revolves around a matriarchal society in a fictional city in South India. The show follows a pair of gangster queens whose matriarchal rule is challenged when an outsider brings an unseen threat, spiralling the all-powerful sisterhood into a storm of violence and survival.

South Indian sensation Keerthy Suresh makes her streaming debut with the project and will be pitted against acting powerhouse Radhika Apte. Directed by debutant Dharmaraj Shetty, the series is a large-scale thriller revolving around fierce and powerful women navigating a world dominated by violence, power and survival. The cast also includes Tanvi Azmi in a key role.

Akka marks the third web series collaboration between Yash Raj Entertainment, the streaming arm of the Aditya Chopra-led production banner, and Netflix India. Their previous associations include The Railway Men, starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu and Babil Khan, and Mandala Murders, the investigative drama featuring Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Surveen Chawla.

The partnership is further expanding with Tunnel Men, a new thriller series based on the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation. The project will be directed by Ambiecka Pandit and Manan Rawat and is set to go on floors early next year.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh shares BTS moments from The Paradise: “Super glad to have had the chance to reunite with my Dasara family”

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