Singer Aditya Narayan is getting married to his steady girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal; and the date is set. Says Aditya, “We’re getting married on 1 December. Because of Covid19, we can invite only the close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests at a wedding.”

Aditya may do a large wedding reception when the pandemic restrictions are limited. “But for now, it’s going to be a wedding in a temple with just the immediate family present.” Aditya fondly recalls meeting Shweta on the sets of his debut film as a leading man. “We met when we were both signed for Vikram Bhatt’s Shapith. Since then we’ve been together. We did have our lows in-between. But isn’t that normal?”

Aditya says Shweta has a calming effect on him. “She is a zen monk, unfazed and unaffected by problems. I admire that quality in her. I don’t have her equanimity.”

Rubbishing rumours of an imminent bankruptcy Aditya jokes, “I am sending you my bank details. A little help will go a long way. But seriously, I was just trying to explain to the journalist that Covid has been difficult for everyone. Even generally, we all go through our set of struggles. People assume once you are successful, everything is hunky and dory every single second of your existence. That’s not the case.”

Aditya blames the social media for propagating the myth of celebrity bliss. “Social media doesn’t help either. Everyone wants to show only their successful side. I am not like that. People who look up to me should know that I am just like them. I have my own set of struggles that I overcome on a daily basis.”

