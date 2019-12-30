On an episode that aired on Farah Khan’s show, Bharti Singh and Raveena Tandon, ended up inadvertently hurt the religious sentiments of Christians. While they took to their social media to apologise for unintentionally hurting the sentiments, there were several peaceful protests held across Punjab against Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Bharti Singh.

Take to her social media, Farah Khan posted, “I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any.On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise.”

While Raveena tweeted, “Please do watch this link. I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt.”

Take a look at their tweets.

I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any.On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) December 27, 2019

Please do watch this link. I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019

Protests in Jalandhar and Gurdaspur saw a great presence of the Christian community.

Also Read: Farah Khan apologises for inadvertently hurting religious sentiments on her show