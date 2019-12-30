Bollywood Hungama

Good Newwz star Akshay Kumar reveals at one point he gave 16 flops

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar has remained one of the most successful stars in the Hindi cinema. He continues to release three to four films a year which turned out to be successes at the box office. But, the actor says that wasn’t the case always.

Speaking about his method of selecting films since his 2020 slate looks pretty diverse, Akshay Kumar said that there’s no method behind the madness or planning as such. He said there’s only heart involved when it comes to work. And he says that by god’s grace, everything has been working out well. He further said that he always worked from the heart and even gave 16 flops at that time. But, that did not stop him. He kept following his heart.

Akshay Kumar films not only benefit him but also producers, exhibitors, theatres and distributors. But, does the actor feel pressurized to work in such a scenario? He said that almost 180 films are made in Hindi in a year. If one Akshay Kumar feels goes, other will come. He said that he does four films a year so there are 176 more films to watch. Akshay said that he does not feel pressurized. He just feels the film should do well so that his next year goes well too.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently seen in Good Newwz. He has three releases next year – Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey.

ALSO READ: #2019Recap: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana amongst top 5 actors this year

