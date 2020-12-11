Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.12.2020 | 5:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly to return in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania; Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors join the cast

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s a family affair! At The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel, it was announced that Paul Rudd reprises his role as Ant-Man, alongside Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly to return in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania; Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors join the cast

Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang. Joining them are returning cast members Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne — as Hope’s parents.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors will portray Kang the Conqueror, with three-time repeat Ant-Man director Peyton Reed will be returning as the director.

ALSO READ: Marvel’s Ant-Man has unseen cameo of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar join…

Ajay Devgn begins the shooting of his…

Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi to…

NBSA directs three news channels to air…

National award-winning director Amit Sharma…

Randeep Hooda plays drug lord battling…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification