It’s a family affair! At The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel, it was announced that Paul Rudd reprises his role as Ant-Man, alongside Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang. Joining them are returning cast members Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne — as Hope’s parents.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors will portray Kang the Conqueror, with three-time repeat Ant-Man director Peyton Reed will be returning as the director.

