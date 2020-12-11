Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.12.2020 | 5:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Remo D’Souza suffers a heart attack; admitted to Mumbai hospital

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday and is currently hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by director Ahmed Khan while talking to a national news channel.

Remo D’Souza suffers a heart attack; admitted to Mumbai hospital

Remo underwent angioplasty surgery and is reportedly stable. As per reports, he has now been shifted to normal ward from the ICU and is under recovery. His wife Lizelle is with him in the hospital.

On the work front, Remo D'Souza last directed the film Street Dancer 3D which was released earlier this year. The film starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Remo has directed films like Race 3, A Flying Jatt, ABCD 2, to name a few.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: Remo D’Souza keen on making a biopic on late Saroj Khan; says it was her wish

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar join…

Ajay Devgn begins the shooting of his…

Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi to…

NBSA directs three news channels to air…

National award-winning director Amit Sharma…

Randeep Hooda plays drug lord battling…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification