The trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh remake came under fire for the marital rape joke which was said by Kartik Aaryan. Soon after the backlash, the makers decided to snip the dialogue from the trailer and the film. Meanwhile, producer Juno Chopra and Kartik Aaryan reshot some portions of the song ‘Dilbara’ earlier this week.

After the backlash received over the trailer, the makers knew they had to handle the extramarital affair story in a more sensitive way. Juno Chopra wanted to be sensitive in his treatment of the topic and decided to add a few scenes in the song that shows Kartik’s character Chintu Tyagi repenting that he has hurt the feelings of two women.

Juno Chopra wrapped up the song on November 24 and said that when he saw the song on the edit table, he was sure that they needed to show the pain that Chintu Tyagi’s was feeling. He said that the film is more than just a comedy and his character had to showcase the anguish. So they turned the song around in less than 24 hours. He revealed that choreographer Vijay Ganguly and Mani Kandan, cinematographer, changed the energy of the track.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-series and Juno Chopra of BR Studios, Pati Patni Aur Woh is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

More Pages: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection