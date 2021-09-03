Bollywood Hungama

Park Seo Joon leaves for Los Angeles to shoot for Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel 2 titled The Marvels

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean superstar Park Seo Joon, known for his work in several Korean dramas like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class and movies including Academy Award-winning Parasite, was reported to make his Hollywood debut by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to reports, the actor joined the cast of Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel 2, titled The Marvels. Now, the actor has left for Los Angeles for the shoot and his studio has officially confirmed it.

Park Seo Joon leaves for Los Angeles to shoot for Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel 2 titled The Marvels

On September 3, Park Seo Joon was seen leaving from Seoul's Incheon international airport and left for Los Angeles. His agency Awesome ENT released a statement confirming his casting. The statement read, "It's true that Park Seo Joon departed for Los Angeles earlier this afternoon after confirming his casting in the new Marvel Studios film. First, we would like to sincerely thank those of you who have shown great interest in Park Seo Joon's new challenge. We know very well that you are all very curious about what production he will star in, what his character will be, where he will film, for how long, and more. However, we will not publicize more specific details until a later time. We now ask that you cheer on Park Seo Joon so that he can wrap up his filming successfully and return safely."

Park Seo Joon is now the third South Korean actor to join Marvel Cinematic Universe after Claudia Kim (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Ma Dong Seok (Eternals). As per earlier reports in Korean tabloids, Park has been cast in the role of Amadeus Cho a.k.a Brawn, a Korean-American teen hero.

The film progresses with director Nia DaCosta as Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) is joined by Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan). It is set for November 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon is currently filming his next movie, Dream with popular musician and actress IU. He is well-known star in the country with international fame for his performances in dramas including What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, Fight For My Way, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior, She Was Pretty among others. He also happens to be one of the highest-paid drama actors in the South Korean industry.

ALSO READ: Peakboy’s new song ‘Gyopo Hair’ to feature BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Han Hyun Min

