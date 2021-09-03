Actress Deepika Padukone is very much forward in contributing towards any good cause or any social initiative. Back in 2020, the actress starred in the Meghna Gulzar directed film Chhapaak as acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal which also starred many real-life acid attack victims. One among them is 25-year-old Bala Prajapati from Binor, Uttar Pradesh who is currently battling a life-threatening kidney ailment. Bala is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and needs an immediate Kidney transplant which is costed around 16 lakhs.

Bala's condition is deteriorating every day due to the failure of both her kidneys. She is in a critical state and is somehow surviving on dialysis. To help Bala in getting herself treated, Chhanv Foundation has come forward and started a fundraising campaign called 'Save Bala'. The donations have been started on the crowdfunding platform 'Milap'. As soon as this news reached Deepika Padukone, she has come forward and joined hands with the foundation. The actress has donated a plentiful amount of Rs 10 Lakh to the 'Save Bala' campaign. Meanwhile, the Chhanv Foundation is seeking as much support as possible to arrange the rest of the amount for Bala to come out of this tragedy.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next in the film 83 opposite Ranveer Singh. She has recently also announced her Hollywood untitled project which is set to be a cross-cultural romantic comedy and would be developed by STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, and Temple Hill.

