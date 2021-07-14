New music is coming from South Korean solo artist Peakboy. The musician is set to release his new song 'Gyopo Hair' soon and it has star-studded cameos. Popular South Korean actors Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Choi Woo Shik will be featured along with singer-songwriter V of the biggest band in the world BTS, and model-turned-actor Han Hyun Min.

According to Korean news outlet OSEN, the upcoming song is an electronic hip-hop track that was titled after the popular 90s hairstyle which is also Peakboy's favourite hairstyle. The additive track will release on July 25, 2021.

Recently, BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy made an appearance during Choi Woo Shik's live online fan meeting “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to celebrate the actor's 10th anniversary.

For unversed, BTS' V made his acting debut in Korean historical drama Hwarang which was led by Park Seo Joon with Park Hyung Sik as the second lead. Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik worked together in the drama Fight For My Way and Shut Up Family. Peakboy featured on V's song 'Snow Flower' and produced and featured in Choi Woo Shik's song 'Poom'. They eventually became close friends over the years and their group is called Wooga Squad.

Meanwhile, Han Hyun Min, who is a well-known model, was recently seen in Louis Vuitton's Menswear Fall/Winter 2021 collection unveiling in Seoul which had global ambassadors BTS as headliners. He was also seen in a pivotal role in Netflix's first South Korean sitcom series So Not Worth It which premiered in June 2021.

