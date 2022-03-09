A string of South Korean celebrities made thoughtful donations to aid victims of massive wildfires that started blazing along the country's eastern coastal area earlier this month.

Park Bo Young, Park Min Young, Lee Jong Suk donate Rs. 62 lakh each; Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin make joint donation of Rs. 1.2 cr for wildfire victims

The widespread fire began Friday, Match 4, morning in Uljin County, North Gyeongsang. Sweeping across 3,300 hectares of land, according to Korea Forest Service, which spread northward to Samcheok, a city in Gangwon Province has continued to spread to other eastern coastal cities like Donghae and Gangneung.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, actress Park Bo Young made a donation of 50 million won (Rs. 31 lakh approx.) to the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief which will go towards creating temporary housing for victims and emergency reliefs kits, as well as the firefighters who have been working tirelessly in harsh environments.

The Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief announced on March 6 that actor Lee Je Hoon also contributed 100 million won (Rs. 62 lakh approx.) donation for emergency relief for wildfire victims. On March 7, the organization further revealed that they had received donations of 100 million won each from actors Shin Min Ah, Park Min Young, Lee Jong Suk, Kim Hye Soo and comedian Yoo Jae Suk.

In addition to providing emergency relief goods, Shin Min Ah’s donation will also be used for providing specific goods needed by the victims. Lee Jong Suk’s donation will be used for mobile homes to create temporary housing for victims. Yoo Jae Suk and Kim Hye Soo’s contributions will help provide emergency relief kits and cover expenses for various other items necessary for victims and to make rescues.

Actress Song Hye Kyo also made a donation of 100 million won (over ₹62 lacs) through the Republic of Korea National Red Cross. Jun Hyun Moo donated 100 million won to the Community Chest of Korea to support emergency relief for victims. Kim Sejeong, Yoon Jung Hee, and Yoon Se Ah also made donations of 10 million won (over Rs. 6 lakh), 50 million won (Rs. 31 lakh approx.) and 10 million won (Rs. 6 lakh approx.) respectively through the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief.

On March 8, American rapper Jay Park took to Instagram to share his donation certificate that shows his donation of 50 million won (over Rs. 31 lakh approx) to the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief. The same day, the organization announced that they had received donations of 100 million won (over Rs. 62 lakh approx.) and 50 million won (Rs. 31 lakh approx.) respectively from actors Kim Woo Bin and Kim Dong Wook. These donations will go towards providing emergency relief goods and covering expenses of various items needed by victims.

The organization also shared that newly engaged couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin made a joint donation of 200 million won (over Rs. 1.2 crores) which will also cover expenses of emergency relief goods and other items that victims need. NCT’s Doyoung also contributed 30 million won (Rs. 18 lakh approx.) to the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief for recovery in cities designated as special disaster zones and to support victims.

Earlier this week, actor-singer IU and actors Lee Byung Hun and Song Kang Ho each donated 100 million won (Rs. 62 lakh approx), according to Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief. Actress Kim Go Eun and Girl’s Day’s Hyeri each donated 50 million won (Rs. 31 lakh approx.) to aid the victims.

Also Read: Jay Park teams up with IU to collaborate for his first new song ‘Ganadara’ under his brand-new label MORE VISION

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.