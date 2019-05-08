Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train remake to be shot in England!

Parineeti Chopra has always been referred to as an actor who gets into the skin of the character and makes it her own. Right from her debut Ishaqzaade and then Hasee Toh Phasee and many other films, Pari has dazzled us with her brilliant performances. Parineeti is on a roll with her big film choices currently as she first signed the official biopic on badminton icon Saina Nehwal and then followed it up with signing the official remake of Hollywood’s hit thriller The Girl On The Train. Pari will reprise the hugely acclaimed role of the protagonist essayed by Emily Blunt.



We have confirmed reports that Parineeti Chopra will be heading to England to shoot the film start to finish in mid-July. It will be straight two months of intense shooting and Pari begins prepping for this diabolical thriller from mid-June.

When enquired, Parineeti confirms saying, “I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me. It’s a complete contrast to the kind of personality that is associated with me, so I am excited as an actor to do something completely new.”

She adds, “For me to remain in the mood and for the crew to remain in the flow of things we decided to shoot this film in one schedule in England, we will be going in July. Usually, England is always a holiday spot for me but this time it’s going to be like school. I want to only concentrate on acting – go every day to set, come back to the hotel, work on my character and go to sleep. Of course, England is home so I look forward to having my usual time with my friends and everybody that I know for so many years but mainly I think this time England is going to become my University again and I will become a student again because I am going to treat it like that to deliver the best possible performance. So yes, no fun and games there.”

Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorced woman who gets entangled in a shocking missing person’s investigation that throws her life to the brink.

Pari understands that since people have already seen Emily Blunt’s performance, she has to bring something refreshingly new to the screen. “I am going to be working really hard on my role. So, I’m really excited to look at some footage of the original film, to look at references to play this character because I have never played this character before,” she says.

