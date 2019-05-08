Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.05.2019 | 5:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Student Of The Year 2 Blank De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Kabir Singh
follow us on

Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj Chauhan to mark the debut of Miss World Manushi Chhillar?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

For a while, the fans have that Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of Prithviraj Chauhan in his next. The film will be produced by Yash Raj Films. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is known for acting and directing Chanakya TV show, will helm this project. Meanwhile, there hasn’t been any news on the leading lady until now. As per reports, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has been reportedly roped in as the leading lady.

Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj Chauhan to mark the debut of Miss World Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar will reportedly make her debut with YRF banner. The model, who comes from a medical background, had shown interest in Bollywood post winning the Miss World 2017 title. If the reports are to be believed, then she has been signed opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming period drama which is set to go on floor in later half of this year.

As per the latest reports, Manushi Chhillar has shown a lot of potential. She will reportedly essay the role of Sayunkta, the love interest of Prithviraj Chauhan. Producer Aditya Chopra has felt that she has a good screen presence. Not only that, she has become one of YRF’s talent. She has begun her training for the role which includes acting and dance workshops. Manushi has been researching on the period drama and the era it is set in to learn more about the same.

While neither of the parties have yet confirmed about Manushi Chhillar coming on board, it would be a big debut for the pageant queen.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar reportedly donates Rs 1 crore for Cyclone Fani relief fund in Odisha

More Pages: Prithviraj Chauhan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED: Vidya Balan to star in Shakuntala…

No AndhaDhun sequel, says director Sriram…

Akshay Kumar reportedly donates Rs 1 crore…

“Akshay Kumar is very much eligible for the…

Sooryavanshi: Neena Gupta to play Akshay…

Apurva Asrani SLAMS National Awards for…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification