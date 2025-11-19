Parineeti and Raghav welcomed their baby boy on 19th October, marking the beginning of a joyful new chapter for the couple.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have unveiled the first glimpse of their baby boy, sending waves of joy across social media. The couple shared two heart-melting photographs, offering fans an intimate look at their new life as parents while officially announcing their son’s name.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce son’s name ‘Neer’, a beautiful blend of their own names

In the tender images, Parineeti and Raghav are seen lovingly holding and kissing their newborn’s tiny feet. The soft, warm tones of the photos highlight the serenity of the moment, capturing the emotional bliss of first-time parenthood. The couple, who has maintained a largely private journey, chose this moment to share their joy with the world.

Along with the pictures, they penned a beautiful caption, “Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer.” They added, “Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘Neer’ - pure, divine, limitless.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Alongside its Sanskrit connotation of purity, divinity, and limitless potential, 'Neer' creatively emerges as a beautiful amalgamation of Parineeti and Raghav’s own names. The ‘Ne’ from Parineeti and ‘Er’ from Raghav make up ‘Neer,’ blending their identities and love into their son’s name.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with love, admiring not only the touching photographs but also the meaningful name that reflects the bond shared by the new parents. Parineeti and Raghav, who tied the knot in Udaipur last year, have stepped into this new chapter with gratitude and grace.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on 19th October, marking the beginning of a heartwarming new chapter and wrote, “And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.”

Also Read : Parineeti Chopra gushes over Raghav Chadha in birthday post: “My reason of living. I literally cannot exist without you”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.